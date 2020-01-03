Roy Woolsey
Manson, WA
Roy’s family was by his side as he went to join our Lord on December 29, 2019. Roy was born in Fort Towson, OK, to Lorence and Mabel Woolsey on September 22, 1924. Roy grew up on his family’s farm with three brothers and three sisters, and attended school in Millerton, OK. There, in the second grade, he befriended Bertha “Peachie” Stowers, who would later become his wife. After school, Roy expanded his horizons, working at a shipyard in California and an oil field in Texas, before moving up to Manson, WA. Upon graduating high school, Peachie moved up to Manson, where Roy married the love of his life on November 18, 1947.
Roy was a devoted husband and a loving father. His honesty and integrity showed through in all that he did. He possessed a keen memory, and he delighted his children and grandchildren alike with stories from his youth. His Christian faith was unwavering and inspirational to all around him. He remained married to Peachie for 65 years, until her passing in 2012, and his family shares the joy of knowing he is now reunited with her in Heaven.
Roy is survived by his two sisters: Dorris Ellison, and Shirley Dodd; two daughters: Kathy Dorey, and Kay Troxler; grandchildren: Ryan Dorey, Adam Dorey, Garett Bos, and Lindsey Dorey Holmes; and his great-grandchildren: Skyler Holmes, and Kaden Holmes.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., for close friends and family. Arrangements are assisted by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA.