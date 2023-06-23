Royal J. DeVaney
September 25, 1930 – June 6, 2023
Waterville, WA
Royal Jack DeVaney was born September 25, 1930, in Scio (Greensbridge), OR, in his granddad's house. He died June 6, 2023, in Hayden, ID, with his daughter by his side.
Royal was a third generation “DeVaney of Linn County, Oregon” born to Jackson Woodrow (1912-1955) and Ina Irene Johnson (1912-1989). Raised on a farm, Royal enjoyed a life of freedom and hard work. He did not remember a day of despair or hunger during the depression years. He always said, “We never had much money, but it didn't seem to matter much.” His family was known as people who would lend a helping hand to anyone in need or want. Royal took these attributes with him throughout his life. He was generous, kind, and thoughtful.
Moving his young family from Oregon to Alaska in 1959, was quite the feat. There, he found abundant opportunity for fishing, hunting, and adventure. He fit into the pioneer spirit by his friendliness and “gift of gab.” He never knew a stranger and loved telling stories of his many exploits... and some were even true!
His employment resume is too vast to list. He worked primarily in the seafood industry, while in Alaska. From fishing boat to processing plant management, he did it all. This happened in remote locations like Unalaska, but also in Kodiak and Seldovia. His final and most fulfilling job was serving the town of Waterville, WA, as Mayor. He loved Waterville, which he called home, and remained Mayor for 28 years. He retired finally at age 89, to move to Idaho and live with his daughter and son-in-law.
Royal was not one to push his faith on others, but loved the Lord, and was always grateful for his salvation. Knowing he was headed for his final home, was a great comfort to him at the end.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, of 40 years. She battled multiple sclerosis for many of those years. Royal cared for her every need, faithfully, without complaining or resentment. His greatest reward from the Lord will surely be for his great selflessness and unconditional love for her.
Royal is survived by his daughter, Colleen (David) Erny, their children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren: son, Bill (Kim), and their combined family; as well as sister, Jessie Dammeier of Newport, OR, her children and grandchildren; brother-in-law, Larry (Virginia) Schick and his family. Added to this, he leaves many dear friends who will miss him greatly.
When asked by his daughter what he hoped his legacy would be, what people would remember him for, she stated, “That I always treated people fairly and put others before myself.”
Well done, Daddy!!
