Royce Nick Cordova passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022, at Harborview Medical Center in the loving arms of his wife and sister. Nick was born on February 17, 1958, in Landstuhl, Germany, at a military hospital to Walter Sr. and Hedwig Cordova. Nick's father was in the army and they relocated to the United States when he was three years old. Being a part of an army family, they moved throughout the states, finally settling in Quincy, WA, at the age of six. Nick graduated from Quincy High School in 1976, and he developed great, lifelong friendships with the Mickleson boys and the Hernandez brothers.
Nick married Lisa Strong on March 22, 1987, in the middle of Lake Tahoe, NV. While living in Quincy, WA, and raising their children, Nick and Lisa shared many adventures throughout their marriage, the last one taking a long road trip in their motorhome to Yuma, AZ.
Nick is survived by his wife, Lisa (just shy of 35 years of marriage); sister, Carmen (Denny) Weber; children: Heather (Gary) Atkinson, Chris (Dena) Strong, and Megan (Neftali) Pereira; along with six grandchildren; and many family; and friends. Nick was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Walter Cordova, Jr.
At Nick's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Quincy Animal Shelter, 213 6th Ave. NE, Quincy, WA, 98848. Arrangements by Providence Funeral Home of Quincy, WA.
