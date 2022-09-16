Ruby I. Hastings was born on January 1, 1923, and passed away on September 12, 2022. She was born to Martelia and Elijah Ransom Godwin in Ash Flat, AR. Ruby had four brothers: Elijah Godwin, Carl Godwin, Shelby Godwin and Curtis Godwin; as well as one sister, Winnie Bell Evans; who all preceded her in death; and one half-sister still living, Jackie Arnold.
Ruby married Harrold Richard Hastings on November 18, 1942. In 1953, they moved from Arkansas to the Wenatchee, WA, area to raise their three children. Ruby and Richard were married 56 years, until his death in 1997.
Ruby and her husband, Richard, were charter members of both Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church and Eastmont Baptist Church. Ruby worked many years as a retail clerk at several local grocery stores, and after her husbands death in 1997, remained living in the East Wenatchee area. In 2016, she moved to California to live with her youngest daughter, and remained there until her move to Poulsbo, WA, in 2019. Ruby was preceded in death by her son, James “Jim” Hastings in July of 2022. Her final days were spent at Martha & Mary Health Center in Poulsbo.
Ruby is survived by her two daughters: Margaret Atwood and Janet Prescott; and daughter-in-law, Carol Hastings. She is also survived by six grandchildren; as well as several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
