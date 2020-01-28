Ruby "Irene" Ecalbarger
Moses Lake
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Ruby “Irene” Ecalbarger danced her way in to heaven on January 20, 2020. She loved to dance; it was her favorite thing to do. Irene was born September 9, 1948, in Alton, MO, to Laman and Opal Sanders. She moved to the Wenatchee, WA, Valley with her parents and two sisters, in June of 1963, where she lived until 1989. Irene graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1966, and after going to business school, worked at the hospital in Wenatchee.
In 1985, Irene met the love of her life, Buck Ecalbarger, while out dancing and on January 8, 1988, they married. They both gained two bonus sons from previous marriages. Buck and Irene moved to Renton, WA, in 1989, where they lived until Buck’s retirement from Boeing, moving to Moses Lake, WA, in 2004. Irene, with her husband Buck, spent time with her grandchildren, friends and family fishing, going to yard sales, refinishing furniture, traveling, and of course, DANCING.
Irene battled numerous health issues from the time she was a teenager, but never let them stop her, they rarely even slowed her down. Many of those battles, she fought with her husband, Buck, by her side. In the end, those battles took a toll on her body and she was no longer able to fight.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Laman and Opal Sanders; and her bonus son, Daren Ecalbarger. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her husband, Buck Ecalbarger; sisters: Darlene Adams and Jo Keyser; children: Corey Ecalbarger, Stacey and Meleta Burts, Daniel and Sheila Burts; grandchildren: Gavin and Lacey Burts, Jordyn Ecalbarger, Adam Burts, and Amanda Ecalbarger; and her great-granddaughter, Abygail Burts.
In lieu of cards and flowers, the family requests donations be made in Irene’s name to either the Moses Lake Cancer Foundation or the American Cancer Society.