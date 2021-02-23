Ruby Jean Rice
Wenatchee, WA
Ruby Jean Rice was born on January 18, 1927, to Robert L. McAnally and Zula (Gault) McAnally in Wenatchee, WA. She passed from this life on February 14, 2021. She lived her early life in Monitor, WA, and attended Monitor Grade School through the eighth grade. She graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1945, and married the love of her life, L. Paul Rice on January 13, 1945, and they resided in Wenatchee. Ruby worked as a bookkeeper for Mills Brothers clothing store for many years. She was an active member of Living Hope Community Church, serving as their treasurer.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Agens of Otis Orchards, WA; and a son, J. Dennis Rice (Debbie) of Rock Island, WA. She has six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; half-sister, Mary Ann (McAnally) Culbertson of Missouri. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews in her extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; two brothers: Delbert McAnally and Wayne McAnally; sister, Marie (McAnally) Clift; step-brother, George Cates; two half-brothers: Sam McAnally and John McAnally; step-sister, Delaphine (Cates) Gibson.
She will be remembered fondly as a sweet, loving person who was willing to help family and friends when she could. The family wants to especially thank nieces: Sue McAnally-Gelatt and Katie Ward; and friends: Jan Ogden and Linda McKee; for being attentive to Ruby's needs during her illness.
Celebration of Life will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with Myron Vierra officiating. Committment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA.