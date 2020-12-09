Ruby May Dale
February 25, 1921 – December 4, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Ruby May Dale, 99, was born on the family farm in Anderson, AR, to Walter Sipe and Ethel Frazier. Ruby married Conway Dale on February 29, 1941, and moved to Washington State, in 1946.
Ruby worked many years as a lab technician for Tree Top. She was a member of Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church, was an excellent cook of southern comfort food, and an avid gardener. She faithfully planted tomato plants each summer through her 98th year. She lived independently, in her own home, until mid-July of 2020.
Ruby was proud of her children and grandchildren, their activities and accomplishments.
She was preceded in death by her husband; four sisters; and one brother. She is survived by her sister, Winona Allen; son, Joey; and daughter, Shirley (Rudy) of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Mark and Nick (Bethany); great-grandchildren: Henri, Finley, and Nea; and many favorite nieces and nephews.
We are grateful to the Columbia View Terrace Adult Family Home and the Hospice team from Confluence Health for their professional and compassionate care for Ruby during her last few months.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.