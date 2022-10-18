Ruby May (Jones) Miller
October 14, 1927 – October 12, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Ruby May (Jones) Miller, born in Pocatello, ID on October 14, 1927 to Luther and Ruby Jones, passed on from this mortal existence on October 12, 2022, to be greeted by her beautiful daughter, son, husband and others that had preceded her.
Ruby graduated from Idaho Falls High School and St. Marks Hospital School of Nursing, before meeting and marrying Ivan Wayne Miller.
After traveling the world, she settled down as a longtime resident of Brewster, WA, before moving to East Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Miller; son, Ivan Miller, Jr.; and daughter, Judy Miller. She is survived by sons: Jake Miller and Roy (Teresa) Miller; daughters: Mary (Brian) Phelps and KayeLee (Ron) Craig; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Ruby was an incredible wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She made each of us feel like we were her favorite, cherished our individual uniqueness, never passed judgment, carried a contagious positive approach to life, loved each of us unconditionally, lived a life of gratitude, and taught us all what it means to be loved and to love others. We will miss her dearly.
There will be a brief local Celebration of Life on November 26, 2022. There will be a second Celebration of Life and Interment in Idaho Falls, ID, on July 22, 2023. Instead of flowers, please make a contribution in her name to the American Cancer Society. Please contact a family member for specifics on the celebrations of life. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
