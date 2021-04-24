Russell Bruce Davidson
September 15, 1927 - March 30, 2021
Olympia, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Russell Bruce Davidson, 93, passed away on March 30, 2021, in Olympia, WA. He was born on September 15, 1927, to Russell James Davidson and Bessie Margaret Davidson in Wenatchee, WA. He was a resident of the Olympia/Lacey area for over 50 years.
Bruce earned an AA from Wenatchee Valley College, in 1948, a bachelor's degree in business administration and economics statistics, in 1952, from Washington State College, and a Professional Traffic and Engineering Certification from Northwestern University.
He served in the U.S. Navy, stationed both at San Diego, CA, and the Port of Chicago, near San Francisco, CA. He married Betty Paukowich on June 24, 1950, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wenatchee. Bruce cherished and loved spending time with his family, especially supporting his grandchildren, in all their activities. He loved cooking, golfing, fishing, playing cards and board games, hanging out at the beach, and watching sports.
Professionally, Bruce worked as a Civil Engineer for 58 years, for both the Washington State Department of Transportation in both Wenatchee and Olympia. After his retirement in 1981, he worked for Washington State Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, until he reached the age of 81. He also worked on Special Projects for Arvid Grant and Associates in Boston, MA, as well as the State of Washington. It is noteworthy to mention that Bruce never applied for a job, his reputation preceded him, and he was sought out by his employers.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Davidson; son, Bob Davidson (Jackie); daughters: Teri McGuire (Jim, deceased) and Kathy Mahlum (Jay); five grandchildren: Erin White (Dan), Ben Davidson (Heather), Tara Whetstone, Kelsie Knight (R.J.), and Jason Mahlum; and ten great-grandchildren: Shelby, Morgan, Colby, and Aidan White, Margaret and Kellen Davidson, Carter and Talia Whetstone, Hunter and Jaiden Knight. He was predeceased by Russell Davidson, Bessie Davidson, Janet Dourte, Tom Davidson, Fred Paukowich, Stella Paukowich, and many other relatives.
A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1208 11th Avenue S.E., Olympia, WA, 98501.
For the full obituary or to share memories, go to www.FuneralAlternatives.org.