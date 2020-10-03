Russell M. Deputy
August 8, 1934 - September 25, 2020
Leavenworth, WA
Russell was born in Wilmington, DE, graduated from Brigham Young University and served a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked in facilities management and computerized maintenance for Boeing and production management for Quinton Instruments. He raised his family in south Bellevue, WA, (Newport Hills). He retired in 2001, and moved to Leavenworth, WA, in 2003.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Brashear Deputy; children: Gregory, Alison, Sara (Anderson), Bradley, Jared, Rebecca (Crofoot), and Brittany (Schellenberg); sisters: Nancy (Braithwaite), Susan (Carpenter), and Diane (Wallace); 19 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Gladys (Miner) Deputy; and sister, Anne (Wardell).