Russell “Russ” Mahlon Symmonds

Born September 13, 1937, in Grand Coulee, WA, of Burchard Symmonds and Clara Cayou Symmonds, and lived in Electric City, WA, one of three children, an older brother, Mel, and younger sister, Ellen.
As a child of the Great Depression, his family stayed on the move to survive during that time. They lived in Opportunity, WA, and later, Spokane, WA. The family eventually moved to Kansas, where Russell's father designed farm equipment.
Starting his career as a hotel elevator operator, he later became a laundry delivery driver. In 1969, after meeting his future wife at work, Russ married Lila and moved to Wenatchee, WA, with their daughter, April. Eventually, he secured a job as a sanitation engineer in the Wenatchee School District, and turned this into a career for 25 years, proudly retiring in 1995.
In 1975, Russ and his wife, Lila, had their only son, Robert “Rob” Mahlon Symmonds, making his family complete. He lost his wife of 47 years in 2016.
Russ had a deep interest in World War II documentaries, bicycles (velomobiles), and clock repair. He enjoyed traveling with his wife through the U.S. and Canada.
Russell is survived by a large and loving family of children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones - Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
