Russell W. Miller
May 30, 1942 - December 30, 2020
Vancouver, WA
(formerly of Chelan, WA)
Russell "Russ or Rusty" Miller was born May 30, 1942, in Hood River, OR, and moved to Chelan, WA, in 1946. He graduated from Chelan High School in 1960. He earned an Associates degree from Wenatchee Valley College, in 1963, and enlisted in the Air Force Reserves, earning an honorable discharge, in 1969. He married Kathy Eddy on August 12, 1967, and they had one daughter. He worked for the Valley Evaporating Company in Chelan Falls and Yakima, WA, for nearly three decades. In the 1980's, he owned a small bookstore in West Seattle, WA. He and Kathy retired to Chelan and eventually, moved to Vancouver, WA.
Rusty Miller found his community in the world of chess. He loved to play chess, organize chess tournaments, and promote chess. He traveled to play in the U.S. Open chess tournament on multiple occasions. He rubbed shoulders with and played against some of the best players in the United States and the world.
Rusty is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Ielleen Miller; siblings: Mary Harper and J.D. Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace J. Miller and Martha Jane Miller of Chelan.
Due to Covid-19, a Memorial will be held once it is safe to gather together again.