Ruth Alice Bertschy
Burien, WA
(formerly of Leavenworth, WA)
Ruth Alice Rudolph Bertschy of Burien, WA, passed away peacefully at her home on October 25, 2019, following an illness. Ruth was born on October 27, 1934, in Leavenworth, WA, to Gus and Laurie Rudolph. She was the middle child in a family of seven children. She graduated from Peshastin High School in 1952, and went to work at the Peshastin Fruit Growers Association working in the office.
In 1953, she married Earl Whaley and they had two children. When that marriage ended, she moved to Seattle, WA, in 1965. It was at that time that she married her husband, Jack Bertschy, and they had one son. Once moving to Seattle, she went to work for Garrett Freight Lines, which would later become ANR Freight. Though she retired after over 20 years in the freight industry, she was not ready to retire from the work force. She went to work for North Pacific Food Processors where she worked for another few years before finally retiring from the work force. Ruth loved to garden and be outside working in her yard. Getting the flowers and plants to grow was always so rewarding for her. But her love of baking far outweighed her love of gardening. She enjoyed baking all sorts of cookies, pies, cakes, making sure that all of her family and neighbors had a nice supply of goodies come the holidays. She was also a true spoiler of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her eyes, they were the best.
Ruth was preceded in death by her father, Gus; mother, Laurie; brother, Don; sisters, Margaret, Dorothy, and Shirley; and her husband, Jack. She is survived by her sons: John Whaley of Wenatchee, WA, Carson Bertschy of Seattle, WA; and daughter, Deborah Lewis (Jay) of Spanaway, WA; two grandchildren: Jeremy Noerenberg (Jody) of Renton, WA, and Brandi Pivar (Michael) of Seattle, WA; plus six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters: Jean and Judy; and sister-in-law, June; many nieces and nephews who loved her.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 1: 00 p.m., at Bonney Watson Funeral Home, 16445 International Blvd., SeaTac, WA 98188.