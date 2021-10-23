Ruth Beidler

Ruth Marie Olsen Schmidt Beidler passed away on October 17, 2021, at the age of 93. Ruth was born January 28, 1928, in Providence, RI. She was the first child of Reverend Oscar and Kathryn Belding Olsen. Her father being a Methodist minister, Ruth grew up in a number of towns, including Detroit, MI, Buffalo, NY, Unga Island, AK, and Arlington, OR. She graduated from high school in Odell, OR, in 1946. She worked in Portland, OR as a telephone operator and then, married Bob Schmidt. They lived in Seldovia and Seward, AK, and had commercial fishing sites on Kalifornsky Beach, in Cook Inlet. They had two children.
Ruth and the children came “outside” (outside meant out of Alaska) and Ruth attended radiology school in Wenatchee, WA. She worked in Wenatchee and then Mt. Vernon, WA, where she bought a house and lived until 1968, when she married Steve Beidler, and they lived in Wenatchee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Bob and Steve; brother, Robert Olsen (Helen) of Bellingham, WA; and daughter, Rhonda Schmidt. Ruth is survived by her son, Ron Schmidt (Linda) of Lake Havasu, AZ; step-son, Alan Beidler (Barbra) of Wenatchee, WA; and step-son, Michael Beidler of Seattle, WA; Ruth’s sisters: Esther Cornwell of Wenatchee, WA, and Mary Kapp (Jack) of Underwood, WA; grandson, Eric Schmidt (Alesha) of Carthage, MO; great-grandson, Riley Schmidt of Carthage, MO; granddaughter, Kristen Murphy (Brian); and son, Lucas of Denver, CO.
Memorial Service will be held during the summer of 2022.
A special thanks is given to Char’s Family Home in Wenatchee and to Hospice of Wenatchee, WA.
