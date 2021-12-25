Ruth Eleanor Lamkin passed away peacefully on December 3, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born on August 17, 1932, at Potlatch, ID, to Ora and Eleanor Davis. On February 5. 1949, she married Ernest “Speed” Lamkin in Chelan, WA. They were married for nearly 60 years, until his passing in 2009. Speed and Ruth moved briefly to Albion, IL, then to Chelan, where they resided from 1949 until moving to Seattle, WA, in 1959. They returned to Chelan in 1962, and remained there, raising their five children. They moved to Wenatchee, in 2002.
Ruth joined the Chelan Church of the Nazarene in 1974, and was a faithful member of the church, serving as a board member, and the church treasurer for several years. When she moved to Wenatchee, in 2002, she continued as a member of the Church of the Nazarene in the Wenatchee fellowship.
Mrs. Lamkin was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Speed” Lamkin, in 2009; her parents, Ora and Eleanor Davis; two brothers: Harold Davis and Bob Davis; and an infant son. She is survived by her five children: Lana (Russ) Barton of Florida, Larry (Janet) Lamkin of East Wenatchee, WA, Les (Patricia) Lamkin of Mansfield, WA, Loranna (Tom) Pickett of East Wenatchee, WA, and Lonnie (Cindy) Lamkin of Florida; her brother, Raymond Davis; and sister, Pat Snodgrass; along with numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Ruth loved her family, going out to lunch, writing, and games with friends and family. She completed two novels, which were published privately, and shared with friends and family.
Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and is now joined forever with Him in “joy unspeakable, and full of glory.”
A Memorial Service will be held at Wenatchee Nazarene Church, 1011 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
