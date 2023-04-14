Ruth Ellen May
December 28, 1929 – February 16, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of our much beloved mother, Ruth Ellen May. Ruth was a wonderful Christmas gift to her parents when she was born on December 28, 1929.
She was a Seattle Debutant who loved to sing, snow ski, and enjoy the outdoors. Her love of singing led her to join Wenatchee's Appleaires in her later years. Mom fell in love with a handsome and charismatic Navy Sailor, Robert May, when he came to donate blood at the blood bank where she was working. They were truly devoted to each other and happily married for 58 years.
Ruth was an incredibly loving and special mom to her daughters, Pamela and Margaret. She included us in her many endeavors, which were sometimes quite amusing. Once she had us pull a heavily decorated wagon with a caged and frantic guinea pig in the Seattle Seafair Junior Parade, to advertise her preschool. She marched right along with us with a huge smile on her face, enjoying every minute (unlike the guinea pig). She even volunteered to have her daughters: pose in their Western Wear, with “Francis the Talking Mule” to advertise on the front page of the Seattle Times for her charity, The Seattle Milk Fund. These donation campaigns were often creative adventures for our family! Her dedication to serving others was admirable. She never had a dull moment, often going out of her way to help others. Ruth made all friends and family feel welcome, as it was impossible to enter her presence without being offered her homemade fudge, candy from a crystal dish, or her delicious Snowball cookies. Although she was overtaken by dementia, she never forgot the recipe for those cookies.
She was raised a city girl, but willingly moved to eastern Washington, with Bob, where they enjoyed many years on their cattle ranch. Mom was famous for her ranch parties, serving hot chili and mock lasagna after cattle round up, branding, or a wild time sledding on the homestead hills. She had an adventuresome spirit and found many ways for our family and friends to have fun. Ruth was an enthusiastic member of the Chelan County Cowbelles and looked forward to helping in the concession stand at the Chelan County Fair. She and Bob were also founding members of the Wenatchee Appaloosa Horse Club and took great pride in the champion bloodlines they created. Their horses were beautiful and well trained. They travelled extensively to horse shows, taking great pleasure in meeting new friends along the way. Their breeding work is worthy of applause when you consider that their meager beginnings started with a very homely horse named Flame and a great big, stubborn Palomino. These horses bucked and reared when we rode them, and one of them would even lie down rather than let the farrier put horseshoes on his feet.
Mom worked for Pacific Northwest Bell and cherished the charm bracelet she was awarded for Operator of the Month. She enjoyed her longtime friendships with the “Ma Bell” gals, and had much fun with them over the years. She was truly touched when they attended her 90th birthday celebration.
She was an avid gardener after studying botany and biology in college. Her green thumb showed up in her thriving plants and flowers. She mowed her own lawn and worked in her yard late into her 80's, taking much joy in being outside.
Ruth's time on this earth was well lived and will continue to fill our hearts with the best of memories and the purest love imaginable. She was a beautiful and compassionate lady, and leaves behind a legacy of wisdom, humor, and love of family. Our hearts are aching after losing such an inspirational wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and genuinely magnificent person. We take great solace in knowing she is reunited in Heaven with her loving husband and soulmate, Bob.
Ruthie is survived by her two sisters: Rosie and Evie, and their families; daughters: Pam Steinburg (Ed) and Margee Laney (Skip); along with numerous grandchildren that adored her. The list is long, but she loved them so much we want to acknowledge: Robert Murdock (Judy), Megan Lengyel (Roger), Kyle Steinburg (Stacy), Marnie Crawford (Myk), Trevor Murdock (Kiley), and Kevin Steinburg (Jessica). Ruth took great joy in spending quality time with them and also her great-grandchildren: Tyler Steinburg, Kaden Steinburg, Camryn Crawford, Faith Steinburg, and Chace Crawford.
We want to sincerely share our appreciation for the wonderful family home, Tuscany Cottage. The ladies gave tender loving care to Ruth and looked after her every need. Granddaughter, Megan Lengyel, made sure mom had special treats and fresh flowers for years, and provided comfort to Ruth to ensure her passing was peaceful. Pastor Jerry Beebe prayed with her as the end became near and for that, we are truly grateful . We know mom felt the loving arms of her family around her. The world has lost one of the kindest people we know; Ruthie, Mom, and Grandma. It is indeed an honor and privilege to call her our mom. Shell be forever in our hearts. Pam and Margee.