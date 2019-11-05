Ruth Griffith
Manson, WA
Ruth Griffith, 85, a long time resident of Manson, WA, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Ruth was born December 16, 1933, to Peter and Agnes Arnsberg in Dimock, SD. Ruth grew up on the family farm for part of her youth and attended Dimock Grade School for 5 years. The family then moved to Kennebeck, SD, where Ruth attended a one room school for two years. The family returned to Dimock and Ruth commuted to Parkston, SD, to finish her schooling.
Ruth moved to Wenatchee, WA, and was employed by General Telephone as an operator. She later moved to Chelan, WA, and worked at the GTE operator's office. Ruth met her partner and best friend, Jim Griffith, in 1954, and they were married in 1956. Ruth retired from the phone company in 1960, to become a stay-at-home mom for their growing family, until their three children were out of school. Not one to be idle, Ruth went to work at Harding shed and spent 15 years at Manson Growers, until her retirement. Ruth and Jim enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, and many other points of interest in the U.S. and Canada. After their retirement, their cabin in Stehekin, WA, became a second home for many days in the summer months. They enjoyed the laid-back life style and especially the many friends they got to know and enjoy there. Ruth was loved by everyone who knew her. She loved everyone around her and always wished the very best for those she came in contact with. Ruth bless her beautiful heart, was the heart and soul of her family. Her constant care and concern for her family and others was inspiring.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Agnes Arnsberg; a young sister, Patty; and son, Matt. She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Patty of Sunnyside, WA; son, Earl (Heidi) of Manson, WA; daughter-in-law, Annette Griffith of Des Moines, WA; sister-in-law, Myrt Griffith; two brothers: Jim (Darla) of Boerne, TX, and Ron (Jeanine) of Bonney Lake, WA. Ruth was blessed with seven grandchildren: Devon, Derek, Katelyn, Samantha, Zack, Alyssa, and Josh; along with nieces and nephew; and the friends who will always remember the joy she provided in their lives.
The family wishes to thank Rosewood Cottage and the staff for the wonderful care and love they gave Ruth in her later years.
A Service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Frances Church in Chelan, WA. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.