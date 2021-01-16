Ruthella Skgen

Ruthella Skagen
East Wenatchee, WA
Ruthella "Tiny" Welch Skagen, aka: "Mom", “Nana", and "Great Nana" was born on May 30, 1929, in Wenatchee, WA. She died peacefully, in her home, on January 12, 2021. The cause of death was a lot of years, and a little bit of cancer!
Ruthella was raised in East Wenatchee, WA, and attended Wenatchee High School as a "bridge walker". Her parents were prominent in the Wenatchee tree fruit industry. She was an Apple Blossom princess during World War II and remained active in Apple Blossom activities all of her life.
After high school, Ruthella attended Stevens College in Missouri, and later, the University of Washington, where she majored in Home Economics. While at the UW, she met her future husband, Ron Skagen, Sr. After college, Ruthella and Ron moved to Wenatchee, where Ron began working for Ruthella's father, Jim Welch. Ron ultimately managed Welch Apples and formed Welch Fruit Sales.
Together, Ron, Sr. and Ruthella had three children: Cris, Dianne, and Ron, Jr. Ron, Sr. died in a plane crash in 1969; Ruthella was 39. As a single mother, Ruthella became independent. To support herself and her family, she learned about, and ultimately enjoyed, investing. In every chapter of life, Tiny enjoyed gardening and homemaking. She valued home and family.
In 1991, Ruthella married Ron, Sr.'s cousin, Robert Skagen, who had also been widowed. They purchased a home in East Wenatchee and spent the next 24 years enjoying family gatherings, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, summers at Lake Chelan, gardening, and numerous travels around the world. Robert died in 2015. Ruthella embraced the last chapter of life, as she did every other challenge...she "leaned in", unafraid of the future!
Ruthella had good cause to be unafraid of the future, as she long ago placed her faith in Jesus for forgiveness of her sins. As in the past, Mom knows where she is going, and wants to make sure we join her! In Mom's files is a note stating, “the best is yet to be"!
Mom lived her values and reflected her faith! She always loved, always forgave, always gave. Mom was never selfish, never spiteful, never bitter. She was the matriarch of our family, our role-model, our hero. We celebrate her life and look forward to seeing her again!
Ruthella was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Stella Welch; infant daughter, Joan Skagen; husband, Ron Skagen, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Skagen; and sister, Phyllis Carlson (Larry). Ruthella is survived by her sister, Virginia Wollborg (Chuck); children: Cris Lease (Kerry), Dianne Gillin (Jeff Morford), and Ron Skagen, Jr. (Lisa), Coleen Panerio (Bob), Trish Skagen, and Jeff Skagen; 16 grandkids, and 21 great-grandkids; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
Due to COVID, there will be no memorial service. Memorials may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, where Mom was a member for 65 years.