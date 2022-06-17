Ryan Andrew Pyle, 37, formerly of Cashmere and Moses Lake, WA, was lost to this world in August of 2020, after going missing near his home in Fargo, N.D. Ryan was born July 27, 1983, to Brian and Michelle Pyle in Kennewick, WA. He lived in Moses Lake until he was eight years old, where he enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, go-carts, fireworks, and the Moses Lake sand dunes with his family. He was little brother to John, and big brother to Derrick and Megan. We had a lot of fun together.
The family moved to Cashmere in 1991, where Ryan spent most of his school years. In the Wenatchee Valley, we enjoyed camping, hiking and playing in the Wenatchee river.
Ryan moved to Fargo with his high school sweetheart in May of 2006. There, he spent his free time playing Frisbee golf and Magic the Gathering. He was passionate about fitness and playing his guitar.
He is survived by father, Brian Pyle (Niki); mother, Michelle Smarro; brothers: John (Christi) and Derrick (Daisy); sister, Megan; and nephews: Dylan and Everett.
There will be a Memorial of Ryan's Life on June 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Wenatchee First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA. You are welcome to come visit, share stories and memories.
Ryan left a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were touched by the love he gave freely.
