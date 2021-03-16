Ryan Martin Wai Ung Peterson

Ryan Martin Wai Ung Petersen
Manson, WA
Ryan Martin Wai Ung Petersen, 49, of Manson, WA, passed away on March 7, 2021. We lost our beloved husband, daddy, son, brother, and friend. Ryan Petersen was a man of quiet strength, who often carried the world on his shoulders and took care of everyone around him. He was a hard worker and very capable. He could create, build, or fix anything, and had many artistic talents, such as painting, drawing, designing, and picking up musical instruments. Ryan at times seemed stoic, but was secretly funny, even goofy when he was in his comfort zone. He chose his friends carefully, held tight to his family, and was very loyal to all those he loved. He was powerful in body and spirit, and it felt like he would always be here. He leaves a great hole in all of our lives and will be loved and missed until we get to see him again in Heaven.
Ryan was born on December 20, 1971, to Bob and Cindy Petersen of Manson, WA. He grew up on the shores of Lake Chelan and in the family's apple orchard by Antoine Creek, and spent many vacations visiting Hawaii, where his mother was born and raised. He loved the Hawaiian Islands, as well as his family there, and considered them to be like a second home. Ryan attended school in Manson, where he was an exemplary student and talented athlete. He was a force on the football field, where he instilled fear in any opponent who faced him. He graduated from Manson High in 1990, and headed for college at Pacific Lutheran University, in Tacoma, WA, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design.
He met Shelby there, and they were married in June of 1996. After college, Ryan and Shelby moved home to Lake Chelan, where Ryan joined his dad, Bob, in the orchard business. They ran the orchard side by side through the years, working the land they loved.
Ryan and Shelby built a life and family together, bringing three beautiful children into the world: Caleb, 22, Micah, 17, and Stella, 14. Ryan was dedicated to his family and to perpetuating the orchard until the day he suddenly left this earth.
Ryan is survived by his wife and three children; his mother, Cindy Petersen; two brothers: Wai Tim and Corey Petersen, and their wives, Kari, and Krysta. He also leaves behind brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, Bob Petersen; and grandparents: Martin and Margaret Petersen, and Park Liu and Mildred Chong.
Services will be held to celebrate Ryan's life on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson, WA. There will be a Graveside Ceremony for family and close friends prior to the church service, at 11:00 a.m., at the Fraternal Cemetery in Chelan, WA. Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Precht Rose Chapel, 332 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, WA, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. If you would like to make a donation in Ryan's memory, the family would be honored by contributions to the Manson School District or the Manson and Chelan Fire/EMT Departments. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.