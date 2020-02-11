S. Murdene Warnett
Kirkland, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Murdene Warnett, age 95, passed into heaven on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born in 1924, in Pineville, AR, to E.K. and Nora Richardson. She was a resident of East Wenatchee for 75 years, prior to moving to Kirkland, WA, for her daughter's help, due to health concerns.
Murdene spent her childhood years on the farm in Arkansas with memories of hard work, pranks played on and by siblings, learning in the one-room Pineville School, and worship at the Pineville Community Church (where her name is still on the old cradle roll records).
In 1942, her family moved to Wenatchee, WA, where she met the love of her life, Melvin Warnett. They married on September 12, 1942, and shared 65 years together before his passing in 2008. They were a team in developing their home, family, and a productive apple orchard in East Wenatchee. For several years, she packed apples at Northern Fruit. Then, as the orchard progressed, you would always find her thinning or picking apples each season. Through love, hard work, and devotion, her resourcefulness and creativity were utilized and admired as she met the needs and wants of her family. She treasured her daughters and lavished her love on the grandchildren, greats and great-greats.
She loved the Lord, the promises of His Word, and the assurance of eternal life. She was currently a member of Eastmont Baptist Church. Through the years, she taught Sunday School and served others through kitchen/hospitality ministry. Her love of family was compassionately displayed through bedside visitations and extending a helping hand in time of need. She emphasized treating others as you would want to be treated. Her smiles and hugs were welcomed by everyone and will be missed by all.
Murdene was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers: Tolbert, Paul, and Jack Richardson; four sisters: Ethnie Gifford, Marie Floyd, Rhudene Floyd, and Corine Richardson; and one grandson, Wade Samuel. To cherish her love and the memories are: two daughters: Sheila (Jim) Samuel and Glenda Smith; six grandchildren: Todd Samuel, Kris (Doug) Bromley, McKensey (Joel Wertheimer) Smith, Courtney Smith, Jordann (Mike) Williams, Taylor Smith; seven great-grandchildren: Almondy (Luis) Roque, Joe (Staci) Samuel, Grant Bromley, Danae (Cody) Powers, Grayson Bromley, Sydney and Tyler Williams; five great-great-grandchildren: Remington, Joseph and Moses Roque and Avery and Hunter Samuel; one sister-in-law, Ann Grills; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Her Service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Chapel of the Valley, 302 9th Street, Wenatchee, WA. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.