Sally Avritt
1935 - 2021
Chelan , WA
Sally was born in Seattle, WA, in 1935. She was the youngest of four siblings. She was raised in the Pacific Northwest and attended Edmonds High School and Linfield College.
Sally went to work at Northwestern Mutual Insurance after college, where she met her husband of 62 years, Maxton. Sally and her husband, Max, married in 1959, and raised four daughters: Leanne, Joanna, Wendy, and Beth.
Sally entered into rest on June 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Elsie; siblings: Earl, Gwen, and Don; daughter, Leanne; and granddaughter, Danica. Sally is survived by husband, Max; daughters: Joanna, Wendy, and Beth; grandchildren: Alyssa, Jacob, Heidi, and Nolan; and great-granddaughter, Amelia.
Services for Sally will be held at North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson, WA, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.Precht rose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA.