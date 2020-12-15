Sally Jean Martin Port
Wenatchee, WA
Sally Jean Martin was born on May 10, 1936, in Oakley, ID. She was the first daughter born to Hyrum Rex Martin and Virginia Rose Young Martin. Following Sally came sisters: Gayla Ann, Linda Lee, Carla Sue, and Nancy Joyce Martin. Our mom remembers growing up in a happy family with lots of laughter.
On March 30, 1953, Sally Jean Martin married Dennis Port and in 1955, they settled with their daughter, Denise, in Wenatchee, WA. Soon to follow, came sons: Marty and Jon, daughters: Kayla and Amy, then two more sons: Doug and Curt.
Our mom's smile was radiant, and she shared with us, the gift of laughter and fun. She never met a stranger and was the most non-judgmental person we know. Mom was a very hard worker and taught us the value, of what can be accomplished by this trait. Growing up, we always had fresh fruits and vegetables from her massive garden. Every day after school, we came home to fresh baked bread and goodies. The holiday traditions she shared with us, make very happy childhood memories that will be carried on for many generations. Our mom was very social and had great friends: the “Lunch Bunch” and her “Pinochle Group” to name a few. Our mom was loyal, loving, kind, adventurous, and had a strong faith. Most importantly, our mom taught us the value of love for family. We love her more than words can say and will miss her greatly.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; son, Marty; parents, Rex and Virginia; sisters: Nancy, Linda, and Carla. Loved ones remaining on earth are sister, Gayla; children: Denise Port, Jon and Melissa Port, Kayla Port, Amy Port and Randy Grams, Doug Port, and Curt and Shannon Port. Sally was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
