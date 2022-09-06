Sam Almond, 92, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on August 24, 2022. Sam was born January 7, 1930, in Littleton, CO. He met the love of his life, Lois, while repairing her typewriter in San Diego, CA. He married Lois on Valentine's Day in 1958. They raised three children: Paul, Diane and Nancy.
He spent 16 years working for IBM, working his way up to repairing room-sized computers. They remained in California until 1974. Sam and his IBM co-worker decided to buy an apple/peach orchard in Monse, WA, and moved the families to Brewster, WA.
One of his proudest accomplishments was being the Mayor of Brewster. After retiring, he and Lois traveled the United States in their motorhome for three years. They ended up settling in Mesa, AZ. They stayed in Mesa until Lois's health declined and moved to Wenatchee in 2016, to be closer to Diane and Nancy.
Sam was preceded in death by six siblings; and his wife. He is survived by son, Paul (Janine) of Arizona, Diane Davis of Wenatchee, WA, Nancy (Mike) Barnhart of Wenatchee, WA; and grandchildren: Nicole, Kristine, Tim and Hudson. He was also proud of his great-grandchildren: Theo and Emma.
A Private Service will be scheduled in the future.
