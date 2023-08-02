Samuel Michael Baird
October 7, 1977 – July 15, 2023
Leavenworth, WA
Sam passed suddenly, the evening of July 15, 2023. Sam was born in Leavenworth, WA, on October 7, 1977, to Chip and Bunny Baird. As a young boy, he took hold of his dad and grandpa's hand and followed their love for fishing and hunting in the Pacific Northwest. Wherever Johnnie and Chip were, Sam was never far behind. Sam grew his love for the outdoors on the banks of the Icicle and Wenatchee Rivers and in the backcountry between Leavenworth and the Entiat Valley. His childhood was filled with family camping trips to Lake Wenatchee every year and racing his sisters to see who could get their limit and get back to camp first. Family hunting trips to load up the freezer with venison and elk and some of the best stories you've ever heard. As Sam grew older and was able to venture out on his own, he could be seen on the banks of the river catching his limit before heading to school.
While attending Cascade School District, Sam attained a status many remember to this day and will be for years to come. His football and wrestling accolades are truly something to behold. After high school, Sam became a fiberoptic engineer for a time and told stories of how he walked the entire state of Nebraska, as well as stories of working on the LA rings project. When Sam learned he was going to be a father, he dropped it all and returned home to the valley he knew and loved to raise a family. He and his former wife, Alissa Coleman, welcomed two amazing boys together, Tyler and Austin. After their divorce, he met the love of his life, Sarah Nalley, and with a daughter of her own, they became a family of five and for the next 18 years, they continued with the traditions he grew up with. Together, they made many trips to the lakes and rivers from his childhood for fishing and telling his childhood stories always had the kids hanging onto every word. There were many trips to the mountains for scouting and hunting or just as a family outing, all the while hearing the great tales of years past.
The love of the sport of fishing was so powerful, that in 2008, he and his family decided to take a leap of faith and open a fish guiding business. This is where “Slammin' Salmon Guide Service” was born and boy, did he leave his mark! The boy who grew up around “the good 'ol boys” of Leavenworth, became a legend in his own right. Everyone knew him as the “#ANTIPRO”, who would tell it like it is, but would also lend a helping hand or helpful information to anyone and everyone! Sam looked forward to his off season every year to enjoy family time and to see his wife and kids more. Going on hunting trips with Tyler, mushroom picking with the whole family, talking to Austin about life, and recently becoming a grandpa. From the moment his daughter, Josie, placed his granddaughter, Aleah, in his arms, he was in love. He had big plans for her and him on the boat and teaching and showing her the love of the outdoors.
Sam is survived by his wife, Sarah; and three children: Tyler, Austin, Josie (Anthony), and granddaughter, Aleah; mom, Bunny Baird; two sisters: Tawnya and Annie Baird; two nieces: Lou and Kamea, as well as many close friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, Chip Baird; grandparents, Johnnie and Ruth Baird, and Chester and Wyota Finch.
Sam's legacy will live on through his family and the fishing and hunting community. He will be missed by so many, especially by his family, who were his biggest pride and joy. Tight lines and straight shooting, we will always see you on the shores of the water and on every mountain top. We will miss you and never forget you. You will always be in our hearts.
A Celebration of Sam will be announced at a future date.