Sandra Arlene Black-Martin

Sandy Martin passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Central Washington Hospital due to a sudden illness. She was born June 17, 1954, in Bremerton, WA, to parents, Wilburn and Arlene Black. Sandy was raised in the Wenatchee area with siblings, Rick, Sherry and Randy. She attended schools in Malaga, WA, and Wenatchee, WA. She had tended bar and waitressed for a time at Nendell’s Restaurant. She had attended Wenatchee Valley College and was a mother and domestic engineer raising five children. Sandy met Ken Martin through friends and they were married on July 14, 1984, in East Wenatchee, WA, and they honeymooned at Mardon Resort.
She had been a very good pool player, was in a league playing pool, and loved her trips to Mill Bay. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and going to the racetrack with the kids and grandkids. Her craft room was her favorite place to be, whether painting, woodworking, window boxes, and always sharing her favorite bird photos on Facebook. She shared her art treasures with those she loved. She was always there when you needed someone and her laugh was contagious.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a baby sister, Penny. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ken Martin of Dryden, WA; children: Rachel Black-Oseguera of Leavenworth, WA, Shannon (Kelly) Stanley of East Wenatchee, WA, Nicole Meacham-Robinson of Wenatchee, WA, Jaime (Mandy) Welch of Wenatchee, WA, and Jesse (Jessica) Black of Cashmere, WA; step-son, Dave (Janis) Martin of Leavenworth, WA; sister, Sherrie (Gary) Cheek of East Wenatchee, WA, brothers: Rick (Kris) Black of Cashmere, WA, and Randy (Pattie) Black of Wenatchee, WA; 13 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and extended family.
A Celebration of Life for Sandy will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Black-Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.