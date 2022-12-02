Sandra Bonnie DeLeo Fleming
December 4, 1936 – November 12, 2022
Sandra Bonnie DeLeo Fleming, age 85, of Quincy, WA, passed away in her home on November 12, 2022. Sandy was born on December 4, 1936, to Bonnie and Sandford Crosby “Tim” DeLeo in Seattle, WA, where she lived in a boarding house run by her mother, Bonnie, and Grandma Mack until the age of four. In 1940, she and her parents moved to Belfair, WA, on Hoods Canal where she grew up playing in the forest and swimming at the beach across from her house.
In junior high, she met her future husband, James Lewis Fleming “Jim”. She graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1954, and then from Olympic College in 1956, with a degree in psychology. On August 24, 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Jim, and lived in Belfair, WA, until 1962. Sandy always had a romantic notion about living on an Apple Orchard and in 1962, Jim brought her dreams to life.
They moved to Orondo, WA, where they worked on Auvil Fruit Ranch and raised three children: Laurie, Scott and Katie. Sandy was involved in the community as a 4-H leader, Sunday school teacher, a member of the Ladies Club, Garden Club, Orondo Grange and Orondo PTA. She wore many hats during her time on the Auvil Orchard. Sandy started packing apples and soon became packing supervisor. Later, she ran payroll. She enjoyed working with trees. So much so, that after the 1968 freeze, she assisted Jim in grafting 40 acres of peaches and nectarines. In 1980, she and Jim moved to the new Auvil land in Vantage, WA, and began the planting and training of the orchard while continuing her payroll responsibilities. During this time, she entered the Master Gardener's Program and became an official Master Gardener.
In 1992, she and Jim moved to Quincy, WA, and purchased 200 acres overlooking the town. They began planting and training their own orchard while designing and planting the yard and garden. Sandy loved books and music. She was often caught whistling a tune. Her life's passion laid in her family. She was a proud homemaker, mother and wife. Sandy was a member of the Quincy Senior Center and continued her love for gardening as capable. With Jims' care, she was able to live out the entirety of her life in her own home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, and an infant grandson. She is survived by her husband: Jim Fleming; her children: Laurie Hough, Scott (Shannon) Fleming, Katie (Roger) Somers; grandchildren: Jessica (Michael) Harper, Dan (Lindsay) Somers, Jason (Alysa) Fleming, Heather (Ross) Massey, Alex and Sophie Hough; and six great-grandchildren with two more on the way. At her request, there will be no service.
