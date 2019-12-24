Sandra Dee Sinclair

Sandra Dee Irish Sinclair
East Wenatchee, WA
Sandra Dee Irish Sinclair, age 82, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed peacefully on December 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones and prayer.
She was born June 16, 1937, in Kellogg, ID. Sandra was the first of three children to Peg and Irving Irish. Her brother, Dennis Irish and sister, Delora MacPhee are holding her in their hearts.
Sandra leaves behind two daughters: Cindy Page Daniels and Wendy Page Russ; her loving husband, Gordon Sinclair of 42 years: and his children: Scott, Sheri, and Skip Sinclair. Her blended family legacy boasts six grandchildren; ten great- grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Graduating from the University of Idaho while raising her two young daughters, Sandra taught Home Economics, Art, and Health, at Sterling Jr. High in East Wenatchee, WA. Some of her students have recently remembered her as adored, lovely, pint sized warrior, and awesome! Fond memories and life skills have stayed with many.
Devoted to faith in the Catholic Church, SanDee was thankful to God in her daily life. She and husband, Gordon, would always seek out mass in the midst of their travels including Canada, Hawaii, Taiwan, Mexico, and Washington DC. Northwest trips in the motorhome were often joined by grandchildren and beloved bengal cats, Jungle Boy and Sunset.
Upon retiring from teaching, SanDee opened a personalized embroidery shop on Wenatchee Avenue, where she supplied custom patches, tee shirts, and more.
Upon closing the shop and moving to the butte overlooking beautiful Lake Chelan, SanDee enjoyed oil painting as a hobby and making crafts for shows. Many good times were spent on the deck with the view of the lake and its surroundings. The sunsets were surreal, the fireworks, boats and activities, a bonus. Always feeding birds and bunnies, and inviting nature into the yard, the blessings were abundant to many.
Just a few months ago SanDee and Gordon, together with Katrina, their cat, moved off the butte of Chelan, WA, to East Wenatchee, and became comfortable in their new home community at Bonaventure.
A family memorial will take place at a later date.