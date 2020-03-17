Sandra K. Brender
April 1, 1952 - June 18, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Sandra was a direct descendant of Alexander Bartholomew Brender, the first white settler in the untamed Cashmere Valley. Sandra was born and raised in Moses Lake, WA. She graduated from Moses Lake High School in 1970, and Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, with an associate in Applied Science. Sandra and her mother moved to Wenatchee, WA, in the 1970’s to be closer to family and remained until their passing. Sandra retired in October of 2014, after many years working for fruit packing companies in Wenatchee (Stemelt, Pacific Fruit, Skookum, and Dole).
Sandra’s life was taken from her, at the age of 67, by her husband of 37 years, Robert Lee Buckland. Sandra loved the Lord and has gone to rest in his loving arms.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Hibbert Brender, 1914-1969; mother, Bertha Louise Brender (Irmer), 1912-1988; grandparents: Charlie and Nellie Brender and Wilhelm and Pauline Irmer; uncle, Walter Brender; and aunt, Nedra Brender (Stephens).
Sandra leaves behind many loving cousins who ask, in remembrance of her, that you love and respect, pray, protect and support those suffering from domestic abuse.