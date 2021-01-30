Sandra K. Dillard
Brewster, WA
Sandra Kay Dillard, 58, lost her battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Sandy was born January 6, 1963, in Chelan, WA, to Bill and Hazel Dillard. She passed away at Harmony House in Brewster, WA, where she has lived the last three years. Sandy grew up in Manson, WA, and in 1981, she graduated from Manson High School, where she excelled academically and at sports, specifically basketball. Sandy showed some of the fight and determination you may have seen on the basketball court, during her battle with Parkinson’s.
Sandra raised her son, Cameron, on Orcas Island, WA, where they lived for many years.
Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel R. Conyers; father, Billy W. Dillard; step-father, Byron D. Kiechel; and step-father, Joseph B. Conyers. She is survived by her son, Cameron Kamphaus; grandson, Calin Kamphaus; brother, Steve Dillard (Sharon); sister, Jennifer Dietrich (Randy); along with niece, Maddison Dietrich; and nephews: Logan Dillard (Lauree) and Dalton Dietrich.
Sandy’s love of life and laughter will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.