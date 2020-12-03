Sandra Kay Wick
January 18, 1956 - November 28, 2020
Entiat, WA
Sandra "Sandy" Kay Wick, 64, passed away at home in the Entiat Valley on November 28, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. Sandy was born in Fort Sill, OK, on January 18, 1956. She graduated from Entiat High School in 1974. Sandy married Bruce Wick in 1982. She worked for many years as a graphic designer for the Nickel Ads, Craftsman Printing, Confluence Health, and others. She was active in her own business with her husband, Icicle Outfitters and Guides, and Donkey Sports. She enjoyed her work and took great pride in a job well done. Sandy enjoyed reading, baseball, horseback riding, and cross country skiing. She had many friends here in the Entiat Valley, at Confluence Health, and from the many horseback trips throughout the years.
Sandy is survived by husband, Bruce Wick of Entiat, WA; daughter, Bailey (Logan Jasperson) of Leavenworth, WA; step-mother, Donna (Caruthers) Jones of Phoenix, AZ. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy (Short) Caruthers, in 1957; and her father, Harold Caruthers, in 2005.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.