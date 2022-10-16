Sandra Louise Schmaltz
Wenatchee, WA
Sandra Schmaltz was born in Wenatchee, WA, on July 4, 1943. She was known for her fiery, sparkly and independent personality that matched the fireworks she so enjoyed watching on her birthday. The youngest of Vera Lorene (Stotts) and Paul Johanas Hinderer's children Sandy's childhood years were spent on their Waterville, WA, farm, riding horses, catching rattlesnakes and helping her mom bake homemade goods for the ranch hands.
Graduating from Eastmont High School in 1961, afterwards she went into banking; working her way from teller to bank manager and earning a Banking Diploma from the American Institute of Banking.
Sandy's lifelong friends were: Jo Taft, Delana Hearn and Barbara Dillard. No matter the miles between them or their various phases of life, their friendship remained intertwined, steadfast and true.
Jack Schmaltz won the heart of Sandy by buying her a car that matched her flaming red hair. They were married on September 14, 1968, and raised two girls: Shannon and Jackie. In the mid 1970's, work relocated the family to Turner, OR, where they would reside for two decades.
The family loved horses. Sandy worked hard to ensure her daughters had quality show horses and gave all her support in helping them to achieve their own aspirations and dreams.
Jack and Sandy moved back to Wenatchee in 1990, and started their own company, Inter State Freight. They ran their business with pride, integrity and as partners balancing each other's talents. After Jack's passing, Sandy took the helm of the company until retiring in 2009. It was a blessing to both Jack and Sandy that their grandchildren were able to join them at work, when not in school.
An avid collector of art and antiques, Sandy loved to decorate for every season. Christmas was her favorite and she would host elaborate Christmas Party's, where Santa Claus always came with a gift for every single child and many of the adults.
A thoughtful aunt and friend, Sandy would spend countless hours picking out just the right gift for her loved ones in an effort to demonstrate how much she cherished them.
Dogs loved Sandy and she raised many dogs in her lifetime, from pup to old age. They were almost always a rescue and she liked to say they found her.
After Jack's passing, Sandy reignited a dear relationship with her lifelong friend, Jerry Henson. Their relationship was genuine and beautiful and they enjoyed spending time together walking their dogs, taking long drives in the country, gardening, and admiring the moon, stars, and even rocks.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Schmaltz; parents; and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters: Shannon (Chris) Sims and Jackie Schmaltz; grandchildren: Justin (Amy), Brandon, Colten, Clyde (Sammi Jo) Sims, Zoe, Marquez and Jaxen Gonzales; great-grandchildren; and numerous adored nieces and nephews.
The family would like to also express deep gratitude to the caregivers of Senior Delight Oasis in East Wenatchee, WA, for their amazing care, and love to Sandy as she battled dementia.
Sandy's Remembrance will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on October 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.