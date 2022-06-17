Sandra Marie McCourt, 78, went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2021, with her family at her bedside. She was born on November 29, 1942, in Seattle, WA, to Alex and Leona MacGregor. Sandra graduated from Ballard High School. She was past Honored Queen for Job's Daughters, as well as a member of their drill team.
She married Michael McCourt in July of 1962. She moved with her family to East Wenatchee, WA, in 1975. Sandra was a member of the order of Eastern Star and Beacon Hill Grange, and later, a member of Eastmont Kiwanis club. Her enjoyment was ringing the bells for the Salvation Army and she loved working in the church nursery every Sunday. Sandra served on the East Wenatchee City Council for 14 years. She traveled to Masawa, Japan, eight times as a representative for East Wenatchee.
Her greatest joy was her seven grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Mike McCourt; sons: Todd (Heather) McCourt, Tim (Nichole) McCourt, and Tom (Megan) McCourt; and daughter, Tamara McCourt. Also survived by sister, Judy (Ron) Magnuson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Eastmont Community Church, 783 4th St., East Wenatchee, WA.
