Santos Ontiveros
May 28, 1939 – April 18, 2020
Rock Island, WA
Longtime resident, Santos Ontiveros, 80, passed away on April 18, 2020, after an extended illness. Santos was born in Durango, Mexico, to Francisco and Bernadita Ontiveros. There, he met Reyna Molina, and together, they share four daughters and four sons. Our father, Santos, was a free spirit, even in life. He appreciated lazy days, cooking, and spending time with friends and family. His last year, he really fought to get better: he underwent surgeries to help extend his life, and his children couldn’t be prouder of all his efforts. In his final days, his children prayed for him to have a peaceful passing and with God’s grace, that was granted. His children know he went in peace and was ready to meet our Lord Savior.
Santos is survived by his eight children; 24 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Daughter, Lupe Ontiveros, grandchildren: Jessenia, Joel; son, Larry Ontiveros (Marya), grandchildren: Michael, Vanessa, Brianna; son, Isidoro Ontiveros (Denise), grandchildren: Francisco, Selena, Lain, Eli, Elise, and baby girl to be born in June 2020; daughter, Maria Bernardita Ontiveros (Sergio), grandchildren: Natalie, Kimberly, Ellie, Lily; daughter, Marisela Ontiveros, grandchildren: Lucio, Eddie, Justin; daughter, Reina Ontiveros, grandchildren: Elias, Nevaeh, Elijah; son, Jaime Ontiveros (Crystal), grandchildren: Jaime Jr., Izik; son, Javier Ontiveros (Mari), grandson, Javier Santos to be born August 2020; great-grandchildren: Tevin, Skye, Ezra, Zeke, Dominic, Layla, Josiah, and Benjamin. Santos was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved grandson, Michael Ontiveros.
His family wishes to thank the caring staff at Confluence Health, Dr. Lundgren, Dr. Child, and Dr. Carpenter. As well as the staff at Columbia View Terrace, with a special thanks to his daughter-in-law, Marya, who worked there as his primary caregiver and cared for him so deeply.
In respect of the current health restrictions a private viewing and burial will be held. A Celebration of Santos’ Life will be held at a later date. To write a memory or condolence for Santos, please visit HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are being assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.