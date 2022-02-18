Sarah Lou
(Murphy) Wisdom
March 28, 1933 – February 5, 2022
Spokane, WA
Our beloved mother, Sarah Lou (Murphy) Wisdom, passed away peacefully in her home on February 5, 2022, with her loving children by her side. Sarah was born on March 28, 1933, to Marcellus A. and Blanche Ellen Murphy in Chelan, WA, where she lived along the lake. In 1944, Mom moved to South Chelan where the family developed Butte Orchard. Mom lived at the orchard until she ventured out and left home as a young lady.
Sarah was a part of the worldwide fellowship of non-denominational Christians. At the age of nine, Sarah professed her love for God at the Chelan Convention and served her loving God the remainder of her life. She attended Lakeside Elementary, then Chelan Junior and Senior High schools, graduating in 1951.
After graduation, Mom worked at Chelan Falls packing apples, as well as for Dr. Woods, an optometrist in Chelan, WA. During Mom's childhood, she enjoyed the family trips to Riddle Creek. Although Mom was an only child, she was never really alone because she had her cousins by her side throughout most of her life.
On November 23, 1956, in the home of her parents, Sarah married the love of her life, Lewis J. Wisdom. They made their first home in Bridgeport, WA, until 1994 when they moved to Chelan, WA. In 2000, Mom and Dad moved to Spokane, WA, to be closer to family. Mom enjoyed being a homemaker and she was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors, doing this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Mom was always the first to offer help. At family gatherings, it was a given that Mom would bring the famous sour cream cookies which would quickly disappear.
Mom made sure she always had a camera ready for when and wherever we were. She always enjoyed the spring blossoms and wildflowers on the hillsides each spring. Some of the hobbies Mom enjoyed were journaling or piecing together small quilts with many beautiful pieces of material that she found in quilt stores and shows throughout the years. She liked her tiny books, which usually had a flowery or teatime theme and she would lovingly arrange them on her bookshelves. She treasured her time sitting with friends, sharing tea and cookies.
Later in life, Mom was able to travel to Hawaii and many other states, as well as take cruises to Alaska. Mom treasured the spring and summer breaks with her grandson, Michael, at Lake Chelan. Their escapades included fishing, swimming, and trekking up the Chelan Butte, but never summiting.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Arita (Rey) Amundson, graduating 1976; sons: Jay Wisdom (1978) and Dan Wisdom (1982), all living in Spokane, WA. One grandson, Michael (Cami); two great-grandsons: Colin and Grayson Wisdom; step-great-granddaughter, Payton. She is also survived by step-grandchildren: Kayla, Payton, Shayne, Madeline, and Brody; in addition to numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins; as well as her special friend, Beverly Wayne, whom loved Mom like family and will miss her greatly. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Lewis J. Wisdom; her parents, Marcellus A. and Blanche Ellen Murphy; special cousins, who were more like sisters, include: Betty (Wooten) Neff, Ruth (Miller) Lindert, Lucile (Wilkins) Miller, Marilyn (Brownfield) Cotter, Doris (Miller) Craig; daughter-in-law, Linda Wisdom; and many more family members that are all loved and missed.
We would like to thank the wonderful team of caregivers we had from Love in Home Senior Care, our very special nurse/caregiver, Kim, and the nurses from Horizon Palliative and Hospice Care.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA, 99205. A secondary Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service, beginning at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, February 25, 2022. The service will be streamed on Facebook live for anyone unable to attend or if you don't have Facebook, (909) 318-7742 will be used to get the service via phone. Sarah's final resting place will be at Chelan Fraternal Cemetery in Lake Chelan, WA, with a Graveside Committal Service on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements assisted by Ball and Dodd Funeral Home, Spokane, WA.