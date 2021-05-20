Scott A. MacDonald
August 23, 1963 - April 19, 2021
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of a beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle, Scott MacDonald. Scott passed away surrounded by loving family, on April 19, 2021, at Virginia Mason Hospital, following a brief but valiant fight with esophageal cancer.
Scott was born in Wenatchee to Raymond and Arlene MacDonald, graduating from Wenatchee High School, in 1981. He attended Eastern Washington University, in Cheney, WA, and then, graduated from Clover Park Technical College in Tacoma, WA, where he studied graphic design. He then went on to forge a career in the emerging computer tech industry, specializing in software and web design, and was employed with Amazon at the time of his passing.
Scott had a son, Sean, with his first wife, Lorraine Gill. He later married, Kerri Peterson, and gained a step-son, Brenden. Together, he and Kerri raised their boys in their West Seattle home, and made many family memories on sailing and RV trips. Scott became adept at carpentry and landscaping, as they renovated their house and turned their backyard into a haven.
Scott loved music, especially progressive rock. He played piano and guitar. He also enjoyed learning languages and dialects, he spoke German and was teaching himself Punjabi and Swedish. Strong, sentimental, smart, funny, generous, and loving are just a few of the adjectives that describe a very special man who will be greatly missed.
Scott is survived by his wife, Kerri MacDonald of Seattle, WA; sons: Sean Gill-MacDonald of Tacoma, WA, and Brenden Peterson of Seattle, WA; brother, John Kowsky of Coeur d'Alene, ID; and sisters: Kathy Tift of Bellingham, WA, and Gayle Sherrill of Leland, IL; along with numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alan MacDonald; and sisters: Lori Smiley and Joyce Collins.
A small family Memorial will be held in the summer.