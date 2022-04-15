Scott Campbell Reagles
August 23, 1964 - March 24, 2022
Brewster, WA
Scott Campbell Reagles was born on August 23, 1964, in Seattle, WA. Scott, the man who wore a smile as big as the sky, undoubtedly heard the words, "Well done my good and faithful servant", on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He left this world suddenly at his home in Brewster, WA. What a celebration he is experiencing now, having come into the presence of his Savior, Jesus!
Scott graduated from John F. Kennedy Memorial High School in 1982. He then started a career in concrete finishing in the Skagit Valley, WA. Through a "blind date" he met the love of his life, Tracey, on September 13, 1985, in Brewster. They were engaged in one month and married eight months later, on May 24, 1986. They began their lives together in Burlington, WA, and one year later, moved to Brewster while starting a family. Scott continued to work in the concrete industry, until he began a career with Washington State Department of Transportation. He was serving the traveling public as Supervisor out of the Okanogan shed at the time of his death.
Scott loved deeply. He loved Jesus, plain and simple. He loved his Savior. Scott loved the Word. He spent time reading the survival manual every morning. Scott loved to sing worship songs at the top of his lungs. The last time he walked through the front door, he was singing a worship song with all his might. Scott's smile and life reflected the joy that comes from possessing the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Scott shared the gospel every day and sometimes he used words. He loved his wife, Pokey. He loved her as Christ loves the Church. He showed her never-ending grace, love, and sacrifice, exhibiting the fruits of the Spirit every day in the life he shared with her. Always smiling down at her. Still smiling down at her... He loved his family. His boys, who share so many of his attributes and made him so proud to be a father. He loved spending time with his sons, teaching them, loving them, guiding, and correcting them. And those precious gifts straight from God, his daughters. The sweet (and sometimes sour) girls who lit up his life and ignited his smile! He adored those oh-so-special grandchildren who spoke to his heart in a way that is not easily put into words. Indescribable love. He loved his friends; many of whom he considered to be family. His love was evident to everyone by way of his infectious smile and friendly disposition. Always ready to give a helping hand. He never knew a stranger. He said strangers were just friends he hadn't met yet. Scott carried a burden for those he knew. He spent hours praying for his family, his friends, and those he worked with. If he smiled at you, spoke with you, you were his friend.
Scott loved the water, all things water: Scuba, swimming, beach walking, and most especially, boating! He developed his love for water at an early age when his dad, Dr. Reagles, took him and his family on month long voyages on their big, beautiful boats. Scott's love for the water and particularly the ocean was deeply entrenched in his soul. His love for the water is closely tied to his love for family as the times he spent on the water were largely spent with those he loved the most.
Scott loved clean vehicles full of fuel; freshly cut, well-manicured yards, an organized workspace and he loved slow quiet mornings spent with Pokey. He loved tacos and he loved Swedish fish. Scott loved many things and many people deeply. He leaves a tremendous void in the lives of so many.
Scott said many times, "Nobody is guaranteed tomorrow!" "To die is gain!" and, "We are just sojourners here waiting to be called Home". The man with a one-of-a-kind smile, Scott Campbell Reagles, is Home.
He leaves behind his wife, Tracey Reagles, (lovingly known as "Pokey"); and four children: Tyler Reagles (Miryia), Anthony Reagles (Whitney), Serene Hunt, and Victoria Reagles. Scott was adoringly known as “Hampa”. He will be dearly missed by his granddaughters: Berkley Reagles (Tyler and Miryia) and Lyzette Reagles (Anthony and Whitney). He is survived by his loving parents, Virginia Reagles and Jack Coble (Jo Ann). He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Vernon Jackson Reagles. Scott was blessed with sisters: Stephanie Tillman (Thomas), Anjeanette Reagles, Brigette Keller, Yvette Keller Paladin, Shannon Reese (Kevin); and his brothers: Jeffrey Reagles (Jen) and Tim Coble (Karen).
Please join us as we celebrate a short life well lived on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Brewster Middle School, 422 S. 7th, Brewster, WA. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel, of Brewster, WA.