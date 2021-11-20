Scott J. Kurman was born on August 9, 1945, in New York, NY, to parents Stanley Kurman and Eleanor Kurman ( nee Estrin). From a young age, it was apparent that Scott was a bright student, skipping several grades, and graduating from high school at age 16. He attended several universities, including: MIT, UC-Irvine and UCLA; finally graduating from UC-Irvine with a Master's Degree in mathematics, in 1972.
While attending college in California, he met Sharon Rand and they were married, in 1982, and one daughter was born of this union. The family resided in Los Angeles, CA, through the early 1990's, where Scott worked as a computer programmer. In 1994, the family moved to Wenatchee, WA, where Scott and Sharon operated the Cash & Co Restaurant, Bar, and Casino. In 2000, the family relocated to Entiat, WA, where they operated The Branding Iron Restaurant and Bar, until 2003.
He was an avid poker player and he enjoyed taking road trips to participate in amateur poker tournaments. He also particularly enjoyed chess, watching professional football and baseball, strategy computer games, and he could almost always otherwise be found with his face buried in a book. A kind and gentle man, he was often fondly recognized around town.
Scott passed away at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, on November 6, 2021, at the age of 76, with his daughter and son-in-law at his bedside.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra, and his grandchildren: Tatianna and Brian, all of East Wenatchee, WA; and his sister, Toni, of Santa Clarita, CA.
