Scott Jeffery Tucker, age 51, passed away from an unexpected illness on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He was born on June 17, 1970, to Larry and Christine Tucker in Wenatchee, WA. He was a big lover of nature, animals, and people. When he was four years old, his Peruvian guinea pig took first and Grand Champion at the Chelan County Fair. He was very proud. Scott loved his dogs, Butch, Peanut, Stash, and Sif.
He enjoyed spending time camping at the ocean and clam digging with his grandparents and father. Scott married Trina Andress and they had two children: son, Blaine, and daughter, Chyla. He later married Loretta Ramos. Scott lived in the Wenatchee Valley most of his life, with the exception of a year in Hawaii, where he and friend, Swen, worked as maintenance for the Pearl Kai Dinner Cruise. Scott worked for Stemilt Growers, Pipkin Construction, and Sellen Construction, along with other short jobs. Due to an injury, he had to retire and was mostly at home.
He enjoyed partying with friends, cooking, and barbeque. He also loved to play guitar and write music and poems. He was a believer in God and called on him a lot.
Scott was preceded in death by his daughter, Chyla; both sets of grandparents and great-grandparents; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is survived by his son, Blaine Tucker-Robinson (wife, AshLee); father, Lawrence Tucker (wife, Janice); mother, Christine Robinson (husband, Stanley Seto); sister, Teresa Adams (husband, Randy); nephews: Jonathan (wife, Ashley), Jacob, and Jackson; best friends that he thought of as brothers, Kelly Firoved and Swen Hanson; good friend, Amanda Austin and goddaughters: Ava and Meelah; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial will be held at Linden Tree Park, end of 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Please bring your own chair, and if needed, a mask.
To plant a tree in memory of Scott Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
