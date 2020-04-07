Scott Lee Schmidtman
April 9, 1953 - March 29, 2020
Spokane, WA,
(fomerly of Waterville, WA)
Scott Lee Schmidtman passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 66. Scott was born in Berkeley, CA, on April 9, 1953, as the youngest son to William “Bill” and Alice Schmidtman. He was raised on the family wheat farm north of Waterville, WA, and attended Waterville High School (class of ’71), where he served as Student Body President, was a two-year starter on the basketball team, and graduated as valedictorian.
Scott earned his BA degree in Economics from Washington State University in 1975, and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, as well as the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity. He went on to complete his Law and MBA degrees at The University of Washington in 1978, before starting his career in law at Reed McClure Law Firm and then Weinrich, Gilmore, and Adolf Law Firm in Seattle, WA. He then moved to Yakima, WA, to work for Velikanje, Moore, and Shore Law Firm, where he worked with many business clients, including ISC. After doing especially good legal work for ISC, they hired him as their in-house counsel out of their Liberty Lake, WA, headquarters, where he worked for 14 years.
In 2003, he bought Westside Motorsports in Spokane, WA, to live his dream of running a motorcycle dealership. His managers and employees were like family to him and many have been outspoken about how much they enjoyed working at his store, which became the largest motorcycle, ATV, and accessories dealer in the Spokane area.
Scott was a man with many hobbies including multiple motorsports, guitars, pets, coaching basketball, WSU Cougar Football games, and enjoying time at Lake Coeur D’ Alene with his friends and family.
Scott was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Alice Schmidtman of East Wenatchee, WA. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Schmidtman of 40 years. They were married in Seattle, WA, on August 11, 1979. Scott is lovingly remembered by his son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Jenna Schmidtman of Bothell, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Dan Scheschuk of Franklin Lakes, NJ; grandchildren: Claire and Luke Schmidtman of Bothell, WA, and Ava and Summer Scheschuk of Franklin Lakes, NJ; and brother and sister-in-law, Kirk and Rosemary Schmidtman of Woodburn, OR.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spokane Campus of Pacific Northwest Adult & Teen Challenge www.teenchallengepnw.com, 2400 N. Craig Rd., Spokane, WA 99224.