Scott Robert Parsons Sr.
Wenatchee, WA
Scott Robert Parsons Sr. passed away on October 12, 2021, at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, Janice, the love of his life for 63 years. His two daughters: Jeannette and Teresa. He is preceded in death by his son, Scott Jr. He had eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. Scott loved his family fiercely, there wasn't anything that he would not do for them or them for him.
Scott joined the Navy after he graduated high school, was a meteorologist in the Navy for 23 years. After he retired he and his wife, Janice, traveled the United States for several years. A few years after they got back to Washington State he went to college at Western Washington University. Where he got his bachelor's degree in parks and recreation. He went to work for Washington State Parks as a Park Ranger, where he retired for a second time. The last stop on that was Bridgeport State Park.
He was a voracious reader, from Louis L'Amour, Dean Koontz and John Grisham, were some of his favorite writers. Enjoyed gardening, wood working, the great outdoors, camping, fishing or just sitting by the fire having a morning cup of coffee, talking with friends. Dad always said that mom was a better fisherman than he, caught more and bigger fish than he did. He enjoyed going out to breakfast and lunch with mom. He did it so often that he knew the managers and the waitresses by name at their favorite restaurants (you know who you are). He looked forward to his eldest daughter Jeannette coming up from Texas every year to visit and play cards trying to win some "Texas quarters" from her. It made him laugh to say that to her every year, along with the rest of us. She would reply back "nope I'm taking some Washington quarters back to Texas with me they need a vacation", and shake the quarters in her hands as she scooped up her winnings, again all of us around the table would burst into laughter. He spoke to me his youngest daughter Teresa nearly every day for the last 20 plus years. He said that was the brightest part of his day, it filled my heart with joy to hear. I still want to pick up my phone and call him every day at 8:00 a.m. If there was anything he needed help with that he could no longer do for himself his son-in-law, Bob would do it for him. If extra hands were needed his grandson-in-law, Brian would drive over three hours to come and help.
He will be remembered with all the love and joy in our hearts and souls for having had him in our lives for as long as we did. It is never long enough. Our hearts break everyday not to be able to talk to, to see his smile or hear him laugh anymore. We were by his side to let him know how much he was loved as he left this world. We hope that someday we will be together again. In his final words to his family, he wanted a group hug and to tell us how much he loved and would miss us all so very much. A huge void has been left in our lives. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives. When you reach the end of your life it's not about the things you have acquired during your life that matter, it is about the people you have acquired in your life that matter. Appreciate them while you have them. Let them know how much they mean to you, or how much you love them every chance you can. You don't know when they will be taken from you, or you from them.