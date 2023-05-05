Scott Ward Seaman
May 5 , 1950 – January 28, 2023
Scott Ward Seaman
May 5 , 1950 – January 28, 2023
Shoreline, WA
(formerly of Leavenworth, WA)
Scott Ward Seaman, long-time resident of Forks, WA, born May 5, 1950, in Leavenworth, WA, passed away from long term illness on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Shoreline, WA. He was married to Linda White of Wenatchee, WA, in 1974, then, in 1982, they welcomed their daughter Megan. Their marriage was amicably dissolved in 2000, and they kept in contact through his end of life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merton Dale Seaman; mother, Barbara Helen Seaman; and eldest brother, Rocky Seaman. He is survived by his daughter; older brother, Tim; and younger sister, Laurie, and their extended family members.
Scott had an inexplicable love of math, which he turned into a long career of teaching and was a graduate of Central Washington University. His first teaching job started in the small town of Wilson Creek, WA, before moving on to Forks, WA, where he would dedicate the rest of his career. Even after retiring in 2004, he continued to tutor at the local community college branch in Forks. Dad was dedicated to a life in community service beyond just teaching. In his youth, he started as a Scout and would later, participate in DeMolay. He loved drama; in Wilson Creek he was an advisor. In Forks, he was a voice of Spartan radio -- many many long road trips spent with his cohort, Don Ice, to provide commentary for the folks back home. He loved to devote time to emcee the scholarship auction. He also spent time volunteering at the Forks Visitor's Center. But his greatest joy, was years of coaching volleyball.
Dad was a very active person, which is why his Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis brought much sadness to his life. He loved to golf, play tennis, swim, play fast pitch and umpire. He was quite the man about town on his scooter and bright fluorescent gear; he loved to be on the go.
The family asks that if you would like to donate in his memory, then to please direct donations to the Quillayute Valley School District (the scholarship program most specifically) and the Ray Ellis Ambulance Corps. Due to Scott's preferences the family will be holding a small memorial in Kirby Billingsley Park in East Wenatchee, WA, on July 8, 2023, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.