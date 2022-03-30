Scott William Anderson Reece, 56, passed away on March 17, 2022, in Alpharetta, GA. Scott was born in Wenatchee, WA. He attended the Wenatchee school district in his early years and moved to the Entiat, WA, school district, where he graduated high school. He started his family at the age of 21, and raised four children with his first wife, Tanya. Scott started a business in East Wenatchee, WA, called The Telephone Man, worked for AT&T for 20 plus years, and ended his career at Cox Communications.
Scott married his wife, Debbie, in 2015, in Alpharetta, GA, and became a father to Debbie's two daughters. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching football, playing softball, bowling, tennis, spending time on his computer, and helping others. He loved his boat and making memories with his wife and friends on the lake. Scott often visited Washington to see his children and grandchildren for holidays and events and he never missed a chance to stop by his favorite restaurant, Dusty's, to get a dusty burger...two.
Scott is survived by his wife, Debbie; children: Doug Reece (Rhea), Kristine White (Jake), Jeff Reece (Tori), Stephanie Reece; step-daughters: Callie and Brooke Bernstein; parents, Michael and Rose Reece; brothers: Craig and Steve Reece; and six grandchildren. He was laid to rest at Sawnee View Gardens Mausoleum in Cumming, GA.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., for his Washington friends and family, at Residence Inn, 1229 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
