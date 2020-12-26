Scotty Cleo "Scott" Jones
November 5, 1963 - December 17, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Scott Jones, 57, passed away on December 17, 2020, after a hard fought battle with Covid-19. Scott was the first baby born at Baxter General Hospital on November 5, 1963, in Mountain Home, AR, to Cleo and Cloye Jones. Most of his childhood and all of his adult life were spent working, playing, and raising his family in the Wenatchee, WA, area. Following high school, he attended Perry Technical Institute, completing their Automotive/Agricultural Technology program in 1985. On June 27, 1987, Scott married Darlene McKibben and they began their lifelong journey together. Their family began to grow, first, in 1989, with their son, Jake, and then, in 1992, with their daughter, Shelby. After years of working as a mechanic in agriculture and heavy equipment fields, Scott and Darlene started a new chapter in their lives and became small business owners when they purchased Checker's Drive Thru in 2006.
These are all important dates and events, but they don't tell you who he was. According to Scott, he was a retired wrench turner and parts installer who had graduated to a burger (booger) flipper, In fact, Scott was humble, funny, and empathetic. He was a loyal son, caring brother, loving husband, proud father, and best friend. He would feed you if you were hungry, go across town, the state, or the country to help if you needed him, and he would sit with a friend that had lost all hope and give that friend hope again. He was a big man with an even bigger heart, always willing to look for the good in everyone.
Scott had a passion for racing, he enjoyed building the car, fixing the car, and driving the car. In 2000, he was WVSO Rookie of the Year, Sportsman of the Year, and the Thunder Class champion. His most recent passion was completing the build of an off-grid home, with Darlene, for them to retire to. One of the many things that those closest to him will always remember was his clumsy trips, stumbles, and falls. Afterwards, he would be the first to laugh at himself before he would say his famous quote "You're going to miss me when I'm gone". You're right "old man" we sure do miss you.
Scott is survived by his wife, Darlene; two children: Jacob and Shelby; his mother, Cloye Gillihan; sisters: Linda Jones, Retha (Jon) Graybill, Vicki (Bill) Hansbourgh, Cindy (Luiz) Pollard; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Scott was preceded in death by his dad, Cleo Jones; his four legged best friend, Ruger; and many aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Scott’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.