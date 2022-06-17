Seth Elliott Krasowski
September 28, 1982 – February 4, 2022
Colorado Springs, CO
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Our beloved Seth, fell asleep in death on February 4, 2022, in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born at home to Charles and Paula Krasowski on September 28, 1982, in Basalt, CO, near the confluence of the free flowing Roaring Fork and Frying Pan rivers, not far from Aspen. Like those waters, Seth possessed an active, curious but restless spirit, that exhibited rugged individualism and a yearning for freedom, tempered with a sense of responsibility and big heart for his family and friends.
His early years were spent in Colorado, the North Fork of Long Island, NY, and Concord, NH, before being brought to Wenatchee, WA, in 1991, with his four siblings. He attended Lewis & Clark Elementary, Foothills Middle School and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2001. He was active in YMCA basketball, youth soccer and particularly, Cal Ripkin/Babe Ruth baseball, where he could be seen helping his dad maintain Morris Park, or coaching young players during Valley Baseball Camp. At WHS, he lettered in baseball, wrestling, classroom clowning and was voted a senior Homecoming Prince due to his witty and gregarious demeanor to all who knew him.
Seth enlisted in the Army in February of '04, and earned Recruit Honors at Ft. Sill, OK; completed Air Defense Artillery training at Ft. Bliss, TX; then served a year in South Korea at Ft. Casey near the DMZ. Returning stateside, he earned his Jump Wings and sergeant stripes with the 82nd Airborne at Ft. Benning, GA. In 2005, he transferred into the North Carolina National Guard to pursue firefighter training, but always regretted not being deployed to Iraq with other “brothers in arms” he knew well, of whom, some paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
He returned to Wenatchee to be near family and work in the construction/remodel field when not partying, soft-balling, dart throwing, boating, fishing or hiking with family and buddies. He especially loved the Black Lake annual gathering. For the past six years, he worked as a network electrician here in the valley before relocating to Colorado Springs in 2021, to do defense contract work. Ironically, considering all his homes, travels and adventures, he exited life not far from the Rocky Mountain community, where he entered almost 40 years earlier.
Seth was proceded in death by all his grandparents; brother, Nathan; and his beloved Shelby dog. He is survived by his father, Charles (Jolene Gayle) of Granite Falls, WA, mother, Paula Miller of South Lake Tahoe, CA; sisters: Esther Krasowski (Ben Gerde) of Seattle, WA, Anna Atchley of East Wenatchee, WA; brothers: Benjamin (Andrea and Theo) of Ridgefield, WA, Johnny (Lylian and Noah) of South Lake Tahoe, CA; Preston Cannon (Shandi) of El Paso, TX; aunts and uncles: Tina and Johnny Lewis of Oklahoma, Chris and Greg Hunt of California; Connie Bean of California, extended family brother and sisters: Tanner Gayle (Rachel), Anjol Ngari (Antony), Antonia Seat (Shelby), Alaina Seat (Pablo); nephews, nieces, and many life-long friends: (Nathan, Cody, Allison, Ryan, Katy, Kyle, Tyler, Forbis and Mary) to name a few! You left us too soon and are sorely missed! Happy trails to you, until we meet again!
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., Veterans Hall, 1206 N. Wenatchee Ave., (Eagles Hall next to Buzz Inn) Wenatchee, WA.