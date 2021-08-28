Setsu “Susie” Romine
Wenatchee, WA
Setsu “Susie” Romine, was born February 8, 1930, in Kobe, Japan, to Eiji and Shigeyo Masumori. She passed away, at the age of 91, on August 18, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA, after suffering many years with dementia and kidney disease.
She was one tough lady. Many people underestimated her because of her small stature and quiet and polite nature. In reality, she had a lot of spunk and was very resilient. As a young child, her father died in an industrial accident. She was later adopted, when her mother married Kenzo Isa. She was a teenager in war-torn Japan. She married and left her family and friends and immigrated to the U.S., where she became a proud American. She relocated her household on a regular basis. She took three kids to Japan, when her husband was stationed in Korea and then, moved the family to different SAC bases around the U.S. She learned a new trade as an adult and worked as a hairstylist. She had a lot of grit.
While growing up in Nagoya, Japan, she attended middle school and Kinjo Girls’ School and College, where she studied accounting, typing, and English. It was a Christian school, so she learned many hymns and sang them beautifully in her soprano voice.
During the American Occupation of Japan, she worked in a bank as a bookkeeper. The bank was across the street from the Yamada Building which was the American Headquarters in Nagoya. It was during this time, she met an airman stationed there. Marriage between an American and a Japanese did not happen easily at that time. However, with the support of the military chaplain and friends, Elvie Romine and Setsu Isa were married on March 18, 1953.
She and Elvie were married almost 56 years before his passing, in 2009. Her later years were happy ones spent with family. Her children are blessed with wonderful and lively memories of their mother who shared her rich culture and quirky sense of humor. We continue to strive to live our lives as she lived hers, with resilience, dignity and grace.
Our gratitude goes to Wanda’s Country Living and Ella’s Adult Family Home, for keeping her comfortable in her final years. Our family also thanks Confluence Hospice for their support of her family and making her passing a peaceful one. We are forever grateful for all of your kindness and compassionate care.
She is survived by three children: Kathy (Meir) Yona of East Wenatchee, WA, Pat (Rod) Whitinger of Mossyrock, WA, and Mike (Brenda) Romine of Wenatchee, WA; as well as seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elvie; and infant son; William Dale.
Her ashes will be interred at a later date with immediate family attending. There will be no services. Please consider a donation in her memory to the American Cancer Society at
https://donate3.cancer.org/. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.