Shane Forrest Quinn
March 23, 1950 - April 1, 2021
Cashmere, WA
Shane Forrest Quinn, 71, a 29-year resident of Cashmere, WA, passed away peacefully at home, after a five and a half year battle with advanced metastatic prostate cancer. Gina was at his side, when Shane took his last breath. Shane fought a good fight - always with a smile, a positive attitude, strength, determination, and courage.
