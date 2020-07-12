Sharin A. Brown
East Wenatchee, WA
Sharin A. Brown, age 82, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in her home with family by her side. She was born on January 20, 1938, to George and Lorena Whitehead in Chelan, WA. Sharin grew up in Chelan Falls, WA, and attended the two-room primary school there, through the fifth grade. She graduated from Chelan High in 1957, and continued to enjoy getting together with local classmates for lunch, once a month. On February 8, 1958, Sharin married Joel Brown and they made their home in Chelan Falls, until moving to the “little orchard” in Orondo, WA, in 1979. Sharin was an active member of the Rebecca Lodge, until it closed in Wenatchee, WA. She and Joel enjoyed square dancing with the Appleland Promenaders, until Joel’s death, in 1989.
Sharin loved to crochet, sew, and quilt, and worked hard to ensure every family member had an afghan, to keep them toasty in the winter.
Sharin is survived by her three children: Lorena (Craig) Lawrence, and Pam (Al) Clardy, both of East Wenatchee, WA, and Jerry (Julie) Brown of Wenatchee, WA; brother, George (Karen) Whitehead of Spokane, WA; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; and parents.
A Private Graveside Service was held on July 8, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park in East Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home of Wenatchee, WA.