Sharon D. Johnston
November 8, 1941 – April 9, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Sharon Johnston, a longtime resident of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away at Central Washington Hospital on April 9, 2021, following an extended illness. She was born on November 8, 1941, in Cashmere, WA, to the late Graham and Helen (Day) Caudle. She was raised in Cashmere and attended school, graduating with the class of 1960. Sharon met Delmer J. Johnston and they were married on June 10, 1960. They made their home in East Wenatchee, where they raised their three children, while helping run the family-owned trucking business.
She will always be remembered by those who knew her for her kind and gentle spirit. She was an example to all of what a humble, generous, and loving person should be. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching her soaps and game shows. Her love shows no bounds and will continue to be felt by all those who were lucky to have met her.
Her beautiful life will always be cherished by her family: Greg (Gina) Johnston and family, granddaughter, Ashley (Cody Luft) Johnston, grandson, John, and granddaughter, Joanna;
Ginger (Mihn Kay) Johnston and family, grandson, Justin Welch and family, great-granddaughter, Hannah, and great-grandson, Barret, granddaughter, Samantha Welch and family, great-grandsons: Carson, Garrett, Odin, and great-granddaughter Grace; Cindy (Tony) Grissom and family, granddaughter, Jennifer (Ed) Grissom-Mier and her family, great-granddaughter, Eloise. grandson, Spencer (Cristian) Grissom; siblings: Shirley Goehner, Darrel (Marilyn) Caudle, and Kay (Sam) Stevens. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Delmer Johnston; parents, Graham and Helen (Day) Caudle; and sister, Margie (Jim) Mayfield.
A Family Graveside Service is being held at Wenatchee City Cemetery on Thursday, April 15, 2021.