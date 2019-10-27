Sharon E. Moser
East Wenatchee, WA
Sharon E. Moser, 71, a longtime East Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Avalon Adult Family Home. She was born on October 22, 1947, in Wenatchee, WA, to the late Norman and Lenora (Tommes) Ellis. She was raised in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, graduating from Eastmont High School.
She met Dale E. Moser and they were later married in Wenatchee on February 21, 1970. They made their home together in Rock Island, WA, until moving to East Wenatchee in 1998.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale E. Moser, on March 22, 2018. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Peter and Melanie Moser of Naples, FL, Daniel and Laura Moser of East Wenatchee, WA, and Jeff and Jenny Moser of Rock Island, WA; seven brothers and sisters: Jim Ellis, Geraldine (Dick) Dahl, Tom (Donna) Ellis all of East Wenatchee, WA, Judy Ellis of Issaquah, WA, Suzie Ford of Las Vegas, NV, and Pete (Angie) Ellis of Orondo, WA; two sisters-in-law: Doris Ellis of San Diego, CA, and Sue Ellis of East Wenatchee, WA; and five grandchildren: Colby Moser of Rock Island, WA, Ryan Moser of Naples, FL, Colt Moser, Nash Moser and Memphis Moser, all of East Wenatchee, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale Moser; and three brothers: Richard, Jay, and Ronnie Ellis.
A Commemoration Service was held in the Mausoleum Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park on Friday, October 25, 2019. You are invited to visit her tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
